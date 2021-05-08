People rush to stock up on essentials ahead of two-week complete lockdown

08 May 2021 22:59 IST

With the Tamil Nadu government announcing a two-week completelockdown in the State from May 10, people rushed to super markets on Saturday morning to stock up on essentials.

“I went to a hyper market to purchase rice. But I could not buy anything as the queue was long,” said Pradeep, a private company employee, here.

By afternoon, the crowd had reduced at several shops. Though the shops will be open on Sunday, many wanted to stock their requirements.

Huge crowd was witnessed in front of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) in the district on Saturday. Physical distancing went for a toss in most of the liquor stores.

A total of 292 shops in Coimbatore south and north divisions functioned from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Tasmac officials said the same timing would be followed on Sunday too.

The police said that liquor outlets would be monitored during lockdown to check illegal sales.