People rush to markets a day ahead of four-day complete shutdown

Hundreds of city residents poured into the make-shift markets to buy vegetables on Saturday, ahead of the State Government’s four-day complete shutdown starting Sunday.

The Government had announced complete shutdown in Coimbatore Corporation limit from 6 a.m. on Sunday to 9 p.m. on Wednesday to contain the spread of coronavirus.

While farmers and traders saw very brisk sales, the overcrowding of the markets meant that personal distancing norm was given a go-by.

At the Gandhipuram Town Bus Stand, where the Corporation has shifted 80-odd traders from the T.K. Market, customers continued buying vegetables well past 11 a.m. “We, the traders, sold all our stock within the first few hours – by 7.30 a.m. or 8 a.m. What you see now is the replenishment that has come,” says V. Manikandan, a vegetable vendor.

A police constable at the Gandhipuram Town Bus Stand says that though the Corporation staff and they have been regulating the crowd, only a few followed the personal distancing norms.

At the make-shift vegetable market at T.A. Ramalingam Chettiar Hr. Sec. School on Alagesan Road, Saibaba Colony, the crowd was so huge that that traders sold twice the quantity they had been selling in the past few days. “I usually sell 2,000 to 2,500 kg a day. But today [Saturday] I sold 5,000 kg,” says tomato trader S. Krishnamuthy. Twice the usual customers resulted in late comers returning home empty handed or going in search of nearby shops.

The Singanallur Bus Stand too saw a good turn out of people . A Corporation officer says customers turned up at least half-an-hour early on Saturday, by 5.30 a.m. or so even as farmers were getting ready for the day’s business. And, within by 7.30 a.m. the farmers had wound up.

The farmers’ market on Trichy Road is functioning out of the bus stand since the lockdown. The Corporation officials say the civic body sprayed disinfectants before the start of the market and after the farmers had left the place.

The wholesale grocery market on R.G. Street also saw good rush. Retail buyers and grocery store owners were standing in queues from the southern end of the street at Big Bazaar Street Junction to the northern end of the street at Edayar Street Junction.

Wholesale market to remain shut

In a related development, wholesale vegetable merchants at the M.G.R. Wholesale Vegetable Market on Mettupalayam have decided to shut shop for the next four days – till Wednesday night. A wholesale trader confirmed the news saying this was to abide by the Government’s decision to enforce total shutdown in Coimbatore city. A few traders, on condition of anonymity, said they were wondering what to do with the goods that were on their way from Maharashtra, Karnataka and other states as the lorries would reach well past midnight Saturday.