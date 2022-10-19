People return home after water recedes in Erode

With the discharge from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 65,000 cusecs and water receded from houses located in low-lying areas near the river, except for 17 families at Vairapalayam in Corporation limits, 245 families in Bhavani and Kodumudi areas, returned to their houses on Wednesday.

A total of 836 persons were accommodated in 10 relief camps in the district as River Cauvery in spate from October 16 to 19. Food was provided to them on all these days and medical assistance was also provided. Following drop in inflow, the discharge from the reservoir was also reduced from Tuesday afternoon and water started to recede from houses.

On Wednesday, people cleaned their houses and returned with their households. Officials said that 17 families, comprising 50 persons, at Vairapalayam continue to be in the camp and they will also return home on Thursday.