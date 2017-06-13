‘People receiving benefits of targeted schemes’

L. Ganesan, Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP, spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led NDA government’s achievements over the last three years, at a public meeting held at Sathyakathi school campus in Kotagiri on Sunday.

Outlining the major achievements of the government, Mr. Ganesan said that more than 28 crore accounts have been opened under the Jan Dhan Yojana scheme and that the people have been receiving the benefits of the targeted schemes. “This year the government has decided to provide free LPG connections to five crore people and two crore people have received the f

ree gas connections,” he added. Of the more than 1.5 lakh people who have LPG connections in the Nilgiris, around 20,000 were living below the poverty line and steps were being taken to provide free education to 1,061 girl children from such families. The government was also trying to ensure that all the schools in the districts have toilet facilities, Mr. Ganesan said. In order to benefit local industries, contracts have been issued to them for the manufacture of uniforms and shoes, which will help prevent outflow of cash to other countries, he said.