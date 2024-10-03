GIFT a SubscriptionGift
People oppose move to relocate families from tiger reserve

Published - October 03, 2024 06:04 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Opposing the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) move to relocate families living in core tiger zones, people of 13 village panchayats in Talavadi and Sathyamangalam Panchayat Unions passed resolutions during the Gram Sabha meetings held on Wednesday.

The NTCA has asked the State government to expedite the process and 10 villages in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) comprising 656 families were identified for relocation. But, the details of villages were yet to be revealed and Tamil Nadu Tribal People’s Association along with various associations formed the Federation of Tiger Reserve People’s Rights to voice against the relocation.

During the meeting held on Gandhi Jayanti day, people in Hasanur, Iggalur and eight village panchayats in Talavadi Panchayat Union and people in Guthiyalathur, Gundri and Koothampalayam village panchayats in Sathyamangalam Panchayat Union passed resolution urging NTCA to withdraw the order. The resolution said the forest was their birth place and traditionally they were living for many generations. Hence, they opposed the relocation move and wanted the order withdrawn.

