People of Malayali community in Kadambur hills in Erode district refuse to send children to schools demanding ST certificate

June 12, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - ERODE

Demanding that the government issue community certificates as Scheduled Tribes (ST), members of Malayali community in Kadambur hills in Sathyamangalam taluk, who are categorised under Other Caste (OC) list, refused to send their children to schools on Monday.

Members of the community, numbering over 32,000, live in Kadambur and Bargur hills in Anthiyur Taluk, and are issued OC certificates, while their relatives and counterparts in Dharmapuri, Shevarayon Hills in Salem and Kolli Hills in Namakkal are given ST certificates. Since reservation in educational institutions, government jobs and welfare measures have been denied to them for over 60 years, the residents questioned the purpose of educating their children and announced boycotting schools this academic year.

Members of Malaival ST Malayali Makkal Nala Sangam (Hill Living ST Malayali People Welfare Association) that called for the boycott said ST community certificates were issued under serial no. 25 of The Schedule (Scheduled Tribes) to Malayali people in Dharmapuri, North Arcot, Pudukottai, Salem, South Arcot and Tiruchi districts. “We have the same rituals, habits and culture. They are our relatives and marriages are also performed with them,” P. Duraisamy, secretary of the association, told The Hindu. He wanted Erode district included in serial no. 25 so that they could receive the ST certificates.

The members said despite many representations to the government, their demand for ST certificates did not materialise. They claimed that 3,000 to 3,500 students of their community studied from classes I to XII while 350 to 500 college students pursued studies. “All students will boycott classes until our demand is met,” said Mr. Duraisamy.

Sathyamangalam Tahsildar Shankar Ganesh met the members in Kadambur hills on Monday and tried to pacify them. However, they refused to withdraw the boycott protest.

Meanwhile, P.L. Sundaram, former Bhavanisagar MLA, said the demand for including Malayali people in the district in ST list was there for many years and expressed full support to people’s protest. He said if there was evidence to show that Sathyamangalam and Bhavani taluks were part of the revenue district of Salem, the State government could take a decision. If the Central government could only decide, the State should recommend for including the members in the list, he added.