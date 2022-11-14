People of Doddakombai tribal hamlet seek land ownership certificates

November 14, 2022 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - ERODE

The village forest committee of Doddakombai tribal hamlet at Perumugai panchayat in T.N. Palayam Panchayat Union has urged the district administration to measure the individual lands of 83 people in their village and provide land ownership certificates at the earliest.

Committee members, led by its president Arumugham, took part in a meeting presided by Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association State Committee Member V.P. Gunasekaran on Sunday. After consultations, four resolutions were passed in the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

A resolution said Forest Rights Act, 2006, aimed at recognising and providing ownership and land-use rights to forest dwelling Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers at the individual and community level. Resolutions were passed in the gram sabha seeking certificates for 83 beneficiaries and the resolutions were submitted to the Gobichettipalayam Revenue Divisional Officer. “But no certificates were provided to them so far,” the resolution said and wanted the RDO to measure the land and provide certificates.

Another resolution said the special training centre functioning under the National Child Labour Project at the hamlet for the last six years was closed in March this year. About 25 students from Class I to Class IX were transported in vehicles through the thick forest to reach the Government High School at Valayapalayam that is located 8 km from the hamlet. “It will lead to dropouts and there is an urgent need to start a primary school at the hamlet,” the resolution said.

Trending

Another resolution wanted an anganwadi in the hamlet and bus services between Doddakombai and Kallipatti. The bridge constructed on the Karumbarai anicut canal should be widened so that buses and heavy vehicles could pass through it, the resolution said.