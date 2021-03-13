People not wearing masks to be fined

UDHAGAMANDALAM

13 March 2021 00:26 IST

The Nilgiris district administration has once again reiterated that local residents and tourists who do not wear masks in public places will be punished with strict fines.

In a release, the district administration said the Nilgiris was seeing an increase in the number of visitors over the last few months.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continued to increase in surrounding districts and neighboring Kerala and Karnataka, Collector J. Innocent Divya said those failing to wear masks in crowded or public areas would face steep fines. The Collector said teams comprising 20 officials from the municipality as well as town and village panchayats had been formed to ensure that residents and tourists followed the established COVID-19 protocols.

