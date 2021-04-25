People make advance purchases ahead of Sunday lockdown

The 24-hour lockdown has coupled with the night curfew, effecting an extended lockdown of 30 hours. The lockdown coupled with the night curfew started from 10 p.m. on Saturday. As the night curfew is from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., the lockdown will be over by 4 a.m. on Monday.

G. Stalin, Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order), Coimbatore City Police, said that essential services as prescribed by the government will be exempted. Police forces will be deployed across the city limits to check the compliance, he said.

Markets and retail stores in Coimbatore witnessed high footfall of buyers on Saturday in view of the total lockdown on Sunday.

Retail vegetable markets remained crowded till Saturday evening as people made advance purchases.

The wholesale fish market at Ukkadam functioned till 12.30 p.m. and people were permitted through two gates. “People were allowed in batches to avoid crowding. The market was closed by 12.30 p.m. to avoid further crowding though we could run it till evening”, said H. Bawa, president of Coimbatore Fish Traders Association.

The retail fish market on Perur Bypass at Ukkadam, however, remained crowded till 5.30 p.m. on Saturday. The two markets usually see the highest footfall of a week on Sunday and the total lockdown has forced buyers to make purchases on Saturday.

Meat and chicken stalls also had good number of buyers from Saturday morning to evening.“Sales continued till Saturday evening as some people preferred to buy towards the end of the day,” said ‘Nimmathi’ Ismail of Meat Traders Association.

Grocery stores and supermarkets also had more business than usual on Saturday.