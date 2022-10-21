People living in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve told to celebrate cracker-free Deepavali

The Forest Department has instructed residents living in villages and habitations in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) not to celebrate Deepavali by lighting fireworks.

In a notice to all the residents in both the core and buffer zones of the tiger reserve, as well as to those residing in Moyar, Masinagudi, Singara, Vazhaithottam, Bokkapuram, Anaikatty, Siriyur and Thengumarahada, the department has advised residents not to use fireworks.

The norms were issued by forest range officer, Singara range, on the instructions of the Deputy Director of MTR (buffer zone).

They have made the appeal to the residents citing disturbance to wildlife and also potential threat to human safety caused by the fireworks angering wild animals such as elephants, which are known to become more aggressive when they get startled by loud noises from fireworks.

“We appeal to all the residents from the villages located in the tiger reserve, as well as people having houses here to have a cracker-free, green diwali,” a press release from the Forest Department stated.

Tourists visiting the tiger reserve have also been warned of action, and have been told not to stray into reserve forests or get close to wildlife. The department has stated that severe penalties would be imposed on those found breaking the law.