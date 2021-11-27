People living in low-lying areas advised to move to camps

Salem

27 November 2021 21:45 IST

The Salem district administration has advised the public living in low-lying areas to contact the district administration and move to safe places identified by the administration.

In a release, District Collector S. Karmegham said that several water bodies in the district have filled up due to the recent rain as surplus water is getting released. He advised the public to exercise caution as inflow continues to increase to water bodies in the district. The Collector advised the public to use only bridges while crossing waterbodies.

Public were advised not to venture near waterbodies and those residing in low-lying areas, houses with cracks were advised to move to camps set up the district administration. They were also advised not to touch electric wires, transformers and were asked to handle electronic goods at houses safely.

Public were asked to inform the district administration on snapped wires and not to ties livestock animals to electric lamp posts. They were advised to contact the district administration helpline no. 1077, 0427 - 2452202, 2450498, 2417341 or 1912, electricity department’s helpline.