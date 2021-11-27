Coimbatore

People living in low-lying areas advised to move to camps

The Salem district administration has advised the public living in low-lying areas to contact the district administration and move to safe places identified by the administration.

In a release, District Collector S. Karmegham said that several water bodies in the district have filled up due to the recent rain as surplus water is getting released. He advised the public to exercise caution as inflow continues to increase to water bodies in the district. The Collector advised the public to use only bridges while crossing waterbodies.

Public were advised not to venture near waterbodies and those residing in low-lying areas, houses with cracks were advised to move to camps set up the district administration. They were also advised not to touch electric wires, transformers and were asked to handle electronic goods at houses safely.

Public were asked to inform the district administration on snapped wires and not to ties livestock animals to electric lamp posts. They were advised to contact the district administration helpline no. 1077, 0427 - 2452202, 2450498, 2417341 or 1912, electricity department’s helpline.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2021 9:47:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/people-living-in-low-lying-areas-advised-to-move-to-camps/article37726795.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY