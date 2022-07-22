People living along the banks of River Bhavani asked to remain cautious 

Water level nearing 100 feet in the Bhavanisagar reservoir in Erode

Water level nearing 100 feet in the Bhavanisagar reservoir in Erode

With the water level nearing 100 feet in the Bhavanisagar reservoir, officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) on Friday asked people living along the banks of River Bhavani to remain cautious. However, the officials said that no flood alert has been issued as the inflow stood at 922 cusecs at 5 p.m. and the discharge was 905 cusecs.

As per the flood regulation norms, the quantum of water that could be stored in the dam every month is specified: 100 feet in June and July, 102 feet from August to October and 105 feet in November and December. “The inflow dropped from 2,117 cusecs at 8 a.m. to less than 1,000 cusecs in the evening,” an official said. The water level stood at 99.28 feet, against the full reservoir level of 105 feet, and the storage was 28.16 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.8 tmc ft. “We have asked the people to remain cautious, but no flood alert has been issued,” said the official.

Officials said that only if the water level reached 100 feet, the entire inflow would be discharged into the river. “Since there are no rains in the catchment areas, we do not expect copious inflow in the next few days,” they added.