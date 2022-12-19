People living along River Cauvery in Bhavani in Erode against relocating them 

December 19, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - ERODE

S P Saravanan

People living near River Cauvery at Bhavani at the Erode Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Stating that relocating families living along River Cauvery at Bhavani would affect students’ studies and their livelihood, people opposed their relocation and submitted a petition to the district administration during the weekly grievance day meeting at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Families from Pasuveswarar Street in Bhavani municipality said that they have been living along the river for one generation and recently officials had given them one month’s time to vacate their houses and move to other places.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said that officials had assured that tenements would be constructed for them after which they can move to their houses. But, many are working in power looms at Kumarapalayam, while others are working as drivers and involved in various other works.

Also, school and college students pursue studies at institutions located in the area. “Relocating us will affect our livelihood completely”, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Many families depend on fishing for their livelihood and their coracles and nets will be stolen if they fail to watch it. “Our houses will be located far away and we cannot safeguard our coracles”, they added.

Many people said that when the river was in spate five times in the current year, they moved to safe locations and their houses were not damaged due to flooding.

“Once in five or six years, the river is in spate and it is not an issue to us anymore”, they said.

They wanted the administration to consider their plea and allow them to continue living in the same area forever. They submitted a petition to District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra, who assured them of necessary action.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US