People living along River Cauvery in Bhavani in Erode against relocating them 

December 19, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - ERODE

Stating that relocating families living along River Cauvery at Bhavani would affect students’ studies and their livelihood, people opposed their relocation and submitted a petition to the district administration during the weekly grievance day meeting at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Families from Pasuveswarar Street in Bhavani municipality said that they have been living along the river for one generation and recently officials had given them one month’s time to vacate their houses and move to other places.

They said that officials had assured that tenements would be constructed for them after which they can move to their houses. But, many are working in power looms at Kumarapalayam, while others are working as drivers and involved in various other works.

Also, school and college students pursue studies at institutions located in the area. “Relocating us will affect our livelihood completely”, they said.

Many families depend on fishing for their livelihood and their coracles and nets will be stolen if they fail to watch it. “Our houses will be located far away and we cannot safeguard our coracles”, they added.

Many people said that when the river was in spate five times in the current year, they moved to safe locations and their houses were not damaged due to flooding.

“Once in five or six years, the river is in spate and it is not an issue to us anymore”, they said.

They wanted the administration to consider their plea and allow them to continue living in the same area forever. They submitted a petition to District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra, who assured them of necessary action.