People lay wreath on road in protest

Members of Communist Party of India (Marxist) and people from Thottathupalayam in the city laid a wreath on an arterial road in the locality on Thursday to symbolically protest the bad roads and waste water stagnation in the area.

A. Sigamani of CPI (M), who led the protest, said repeated pleas to the authorities to carry out repair of roads and fill potholes on Thottathupalayam-Neruparichal road, did not yield any result. “Similarly, the waste water stagnation on Thottathupalayam-Neruparichal road is also causing hardships to the residents”, he added.