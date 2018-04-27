People lay wreath on road in protest

Members of Communist Party of India (Marxist) and people from Thottathupalayam in the city laid a wreath on an arterial road in the locality on Thursday to symbolically protest the bad roads and waste water stagnation in the area.
A. Sigamani of CPI (M), who led the protest, said repeated pleas to the authorities to carry out repair of roads and fill potholes on Thottathupalayam-Neruparichal road, did not yield any result. “Similarly, the waste water stagnation on Thottathupalayam-Neruparichal road is also causing hardships to the residents”, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor