People in Vilankombai settlement demand school, road facility

People living in Vilankombai tribal settlement in Gobichettipalayam Taluk has urged Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan to establish a primary school in their area and also sought road connectivity.

The hamlet with 43 families is located inside dense forest at the rear side of Gunderipallam Reservoir coming under Kongarpalayam Panchayat in T.N. Palayam Panchayat Union. The area comes under Tiruppur Parliamentary Constituency. On Friday, Mr. Subbarayan visited the settlement and held a meeting with people. People said that they had to walk for eight km through dense forest and pass through four forest streams to reach a ration shop. During rainy season, flood in streams cut off their hamlet from the rest of areas. Hence, they wanted proper road facility to reach Vinobanagar.

They said a Special Training Centre under the National Child Labour Project (NCLP) was run in the hamlet that catered to the needs of children. However, they needed a primary school.

Since wild animals frequently entered the village and damaged standing crops, trenches need to be dug around the village with solar-powered fence, they said. Their other demands included mobile ration shop, construction of houses and medical facilities. The MP told them that action would be taken on their demands.