People in Talavadi submit documents to get night passes

August 05, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 People in Talavadi Hills have started to submit required documents to revenue officials to get night passes to travel through Dhimbam Ghat Road during emergency at night time.

The Madras High Court had, on April 6, 2022, imposed restriction on vehicle movement in the Bannari – Karapallam section of the Coimbatore – Bengaluru National Highway 948 that passes through Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR). The court also imposed new regulations, including total ban on movement of vehicles with 12 wheels and over 16.2 tonnes.

All commercial vehicles were allowed to use the stretch from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. while buses, light motor vehicles, cars or vans were allowed to use the stretch from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. only. Commercial vehicles had to pay entry fee at the forest check posts at Bannari and Karapallam to use the ghat road section.

The court also said local people could be allowed to travel on the stretch during night time to reach hospitals for which they should be given night passes. Presently, local people are producing their Aadhaar card at the forest check posts to use the stretch.

There are 10 village panchayats in Talavadi union with a population of 63,389. The Panchayats are Bynapuram, Germalam, Hasanur, Iggalore, Mallankuli, Neithalapuram, Talamalai, Talavadi, Diginarai and Thingalur.

Revenue officials have informed local people with cars and jeeps to submit copies of Registration Certificate, Aadhaar card and driving licence to their respective Village Administrative Officers to get night passes.

