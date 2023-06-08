People in Kadambur hills in Erode hopeful of getting ST community certificates

June 08, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - ERODE

People belonging to Malayali tribal community in Kadambur hills in Sathyamangalam taluk are hopeful of getting community certificates like their counterparts in other districts in the State after S. Udayakumar, Director, Tribal Research Centre, the Nilgiris, assured them to take up the issue with the State government.

Over 32,000 community members in Kadambur and Bargur hills in Anthiyur Taluk were categorised under Other Caste list, while their counterparts in Dharmapuri, Shevarayon Hills in Salem and Kolli Hills in Namakkal were categorised under Scheduled Tribes. Since reservation in educational institutions, government jobs and welfare measures were denied to them and their children, they were demanding for categorising them as ST. People in a few hamlets in Kadambur had recently announced that their children would not attend schools next week and wanted ST certificates given to them.

On Wednesday, Mr. Udayakumar met the people at Pavalakuttai village and listened to their grievances. People told him that their relatives in other districts had received ST certificates and were given reservations during admissions in schools, colleges and in government jobs. They also received welfare assistance from the Central and State governments.

They said they were denied the ST certificate despite making many representations to the government. The villagers said the officer assured them to take up the issue with the State government for action. Later, Mr. Udayakumar also met people in Kadambur hills and listened to their grievances over community certificates.