People in Erode turn to fruits, juice to beat the heat

With temperature hovering beyond 100 degree Fahrenheit in the city, people prefer watermelon and sugarcane juice to beat the heat here on Saturday.

Though summer is yet to begin, intense heat prevails in the city and its suburbs in the last one week as weather forecast predict that temperature would go up in the coming weeks. Temperatures prevail at over 100 degree Fahrenheit between 12 noon and 4 p.m. forcing many to stay indoors. On March 17, a maximum of 103.28 degree Fahrenheit was recorded in the city while 101 degree Fahrenheit was recorded on Saturday.

While fruit stalls were making brisk business, temporary shops selling watermelon, sugarcane juice, pearl millet porridge ( kammankoozh) and butter milk have come up in large numbers along roadside in the city and its outskirts. Also, such shops could be seen near schools, bus stops, public places, hospitals and on major roads. Watermelon and sugarcane juice continue to be the most sought items for keeping fresh and also available at affordable price. Most of the roadside shops do brisk business from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. while ice creams and other fresh juice are also in good demand.

A fruit seller in Kollampalayam said that palmyra fruit (nungu), cucumber and mush melon have also started arriving in the markets and we expect the business to be good in the next three months. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, sellers of seasonal fruits and drinks during the summer season lost their livelihood in the last two years and hope for a good season, said the seller.