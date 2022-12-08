People in Erode district asked not to venture near water bodies

December 08, 2022 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - ERODE

With the district likely to receive heavy rain on December 10 due to Cyclone Mandous, the district administration has asked people not to venture near water bodies and to avoid coming out of their houses unnecessarily.

In a release, Collector H. Krishnanunni said the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai, had warned that a deep depression in Bay of Bengal had intensified into a cyclonic storm and it would bring heavy rainfall for the State. “The district is likely to receive heavy rain on Saturday and officials were asked to take all precautionary measures,” he said.

The release said that due to the northeast monsoon, most of the water bodies, including rivers, in the district reached their maximum storage capacity. People should not take bath or wash clothes in the water bodies. “People should avoid venturing near the water bodies as a safety measure,” he said. Those living in low-lying areas and near the banks of rivers should move to safe locations.

He also asked farmers not to tie their cattle to electric posts or beneath the tree or in places where rainwater stagnated. “If there is any chance of flooding, cattle should be moved to safe places,” he said. The Collector also asked people to stay indoors during the rain and venture out, only if needed. “If people come across a snapped electric wire, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation should be alerted immediately,” he said.