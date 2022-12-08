  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Elections 2022 |90% votes counted: How close are the Gujarat 2022 Assembly election results?

People in Erode district asked not to venture near water bodies

December 08, 2022 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The Erode district administration has cautioned people not to take bath or wash clothes in water bodies. 

The Erode district administration has cautioned people not to take bath or wash clothes in water bodies.  | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

With the district likely to receive heavy rain on December 10 due to Cyclone Mandous, the district administration has asked people not to venture near water bodies and to avoid coming out of their houses unnecessarily.

In a release, Collector H. Krishnanunni said the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai, had warned that a deep depression in Bay of Bengal had intensified into a cyclonic storm and it would bring heavy rainfall for the State. “The district is likely to receive heavy rain on Saturday and officials were asked to take all precautionary measures,” he said.

The release said that due to the northeast monsoon, most of the water bodies, including rivers, in the district reached their maximum storage capacity. People should not take bath or wash clothes in the water bodies. “People should avoid venturing near the water bodies as a safety measure,” he said. Those living in low-lying areas and near the banks of rivers should move to safe locations.

He also asked farmers not to tie their cattle to electric posts or beneath the tree or in places where rainwater stagnated. “If there is any chance of flooding, cattle should be moved to safe places,” he said. The Collector also asked people to stay indoors during the rain and venture out, only if needed. “If people come across a snapped electric wire, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation should be alerted immediately,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.