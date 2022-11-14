People in Denkanikottai village vacate homes in protest against stone quarries and tipper lorries

November 14, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - HOSUR

The sky above Thandarai panchayat was overcast and a slow drizzle kept the earth wet. It was 4 p.m. on Sunday evening. Under tents of fragile plastic sheets, children and women sat down to eat a lunch of rice and watery sambar just cooked off a stove, on a clearing of the community forest thicket a few hundred metres off Korattagiri village.

Women, children, elderly, and the infirm, braving the rains and the cold winds and an occasional snake, are staying there.

On Friday morning, 160 families of Korattagiri moved out of their homes with their livestock and belongings to that clearing in protest against the stone quarries, their crushing units and the open tipper lorries that ply out whipping up dust. The village abuts Panchakshipuram panchayat, where 8 quarries and captive crushing units are located. Some quarries set up in 2005, while others given on lease as recently as this year, and few set up in the last 8 years are at the center of protests that began few months ago.

Explosions and dust

The smoke cloud from the blasting of explosives in the quarries, the fly rocks damaging house roofs, stone dust settling on waterbodies, grazing lands and fields, cracked walls from the ground vibrations from explosions, the smoke, the chemical stench and the dust, and the premature death of their livestock from feeding on dust contaminated fields and water are among the many grievances that led the people to protest, they say.

Chinna Muniapppa and Gowramma, an elderly couple show photos of the road and their fields capped by grey dust, plants at the flowering stage withering under the dust from the tippers and cracked walls of their house from the ground vibrations. The photos are hardcopies developed a year ago, as a proof of the impact of the quarries and the tippers on their lands.

Result of complaint

Gowramma also shows a scar on her leg, which she said was caused by a beating given by a crusher unit manager, when she had gone to complain about the dust.

Mariuchappa shows his cucumber field that is less than 500 metres from a quarry. “Our fields have not seen the productivity they would under ideal conditions. My three motors were jammed by the vibrations from the explosions from the quarries and cannot be used. Each time, I spend close to ₹80,000 to sink in a new motor and I have the bills as proof,” he says. Girish, another farmer, speaks about the loss incurred from farm motors that are jammed underground from the ground vibrations.

“Dust settles on our grazing lands, on our water, in the air, on our food, on our fields, our cattle and humans feed on them ,” says Ramesh, another resident. “When they start to blast in the evening, the vessels rattle, we feel the vibrations when we are studying, we are unable to sleep,” says 11-year-old Vinod at the camp.

In February this year, the villages blocked tippers forbidding them from plying on their road. The tippers took the adjoining panchayat road of Maachinayakanapalli. The residents there also protested. Tippers stopped running, and crushing units slowed down production. But trouble began in October, when a crushing unit accused 8 persons of the village of having ‘damaged’ a tipper. The villagers alleged partisan inquiry by the Sub-Collector. In solidarity, the locals marched some 24 km to the Sub-Collector’s office once again reviving the protest.

According to a Mines Department official, the projectile distance of a fly-rock is 300 m and hence a quarry can be located 300 m away from a habitation that would include schools, religious places, lands, waterbodies. In Korattagiri, the nearest quarry is less than 500 m from Sanathkumar lake and checkdam that is also a source of drinking water for the livestock.

Official version

“There are only 2 quarries that currently have permits to operate there,” says the official. However, the villagers allege all quarries are under operation.

On Friday, police tied ropes on either side of the road, ordered residents not to come out of their homes and let the tippers pass, triggering the current protest. While Deputy Superintendent of Police of Hosur Murali denied allowing tippers with police protection, he also acknowledged that the ropes were tied so that the public would not run across and fall in front of the trucks in protest.

Speaking to The Hindu, an official with the Mines Department called it police adventurism. “There was already protests. Police decided to allow trucks despite public objection, without consulting the district administration.”

A peace committee meeting has been convened by the administration on Tuesday, headed by Collector Dr. V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy. But the people insist an “order in writing” that tippers shall not be allowed into the village.