You can now rent a turf in Coimbatore

At a time when public spaces are shrinking inside the city, a few good men create playgrounds for those who still enjoy outdoor games

Nikhil S used to spend most evenings playing football on his college grounds. But once he graduated, he could not find a space to play. “I finally gave up and shifted to video games. But I always missed the field and the team spirit,” he says.

With the city growing, outdoor play spaces are rare. “These are important for emotional, physical and psychological health. Especially when everyone is glued to their phones, people need interactions with real people,” says Shreya Mythrei, Clinical psychologist, Aarohi: Centre for Mental Health. But, there is hope yet, thanks to artificial turfs. “Such initiatives are a breath of fresh air. Now I play with my friends thrice a week,” says Nikhil.

Explore spaces in the city where you can play everything from football to frisbee

Foot Work

The smiling faces of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Frank Lampard, Luis Suárez and Didier Drogba caricatured on to the compound wall welcome players into Foot Work. The turf is inside the premises of Rajalakshmi Mills on Trichy Road, and is surrounded by trees. The founder, Ishaan Nair left his marketing job in Chennai to start this venture. He was earlier a part of his college football team in Bengaluru and has played on turfs there. “I always wanted to do something related to sports. When I decided to quit my job and launch a turf two years ago, I chose Coimbatore instead of my home town Chennai as the market was already saturated there. Coimbatore showed potential with a number of colleges and IT companies,” he says. This plot was then overgrown with shrubs and it was cleared to make way for the 6000 sq feet FIFA approved football turf. “I imported the turf from Netherlands,” he says. The turf opens at 6.00 am and closes at 12 mid night. The ground has a small gallery space that can accommodate up to 30 people. A customised shipping container works as the office. Shower and changing rooms are also available. “We have flood lights and also speakers for music. Many of our clients like music as they play,” he says. Ishaan admits that the business is unpredictable. “I have had days without bookings and then some when it was sold out,” he says. He also offers football coaching for children. “We have regular sessions from Monday till Saturday; 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm ,” he says.

At Foot Works, 564, Trichy Road, Singanallur. @ ₹1500 per hour. Call 9791177088 for bookings.

Area 641

Sam Adolf started Area 641 with six of his friends two years ago. “All of us are into corporate jobs and always wanted to do something associated with football. Though the concept of rented turf was common in metro cities, it was only catching up in the Coimbatore then,” he says. The team did market research for a year before it moved forward. The property was earlier used as a dump yard and now in its place are two artificial turfs and two crickets pitches. “Anyone can rent it out for an hour from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm. The turfs are FIFA approved and we have added rubber granules in the grass to make it softer. People usually make use of the space to play football, Frisbee, cricket, box cricket, cross fit and volley ball. We provide them with the balls and bats,” he says. They are also equipped with bowling machines for cricket practice.

For those who want to have a quick bite, there is Dugout Café on its premises. “People even come here for birthday parties. Kids cut the cake in the café and head out to play. We also have many corporate meetings happening here,” he says. The turf is equipped with locker rooms bathrooms and changing rooms. “Many of our clients and corporates go directly to their offices after a game here.” Area 641 also provides cricket and football coaching for children.“One of students, Nathania John was the official match ball carrier in the football World Cup in 2018, for a match between Brazil and Costa Rica at Saint Petersburg. That was a proud moment,” he says adding that he will soon include a gym and gallery space too.

At Area 641, 14A, Amman Kulam Road, Pudur, P N Palayam. @ ₹1000 per hour till 6:00 pm and ₹1500 after. Call 9092641641 for bookings.

At STFU | Photo Credit: S_SIVA SARAVANAN

Sports Training and Fitness Unit (STFU)

The turf is open from 6:00 am to 10:30 pm. “Most of our clients are professionals or college students and they usually come in the mornings and evenings,” says its co-founder Mohammed Yaseen. Yaseen worked in the corporate sector for four years before he decided to start his own business. “This is in partnership with two of my friends. I always loved to play football and after college we would travel all the way to Decathalon in Neelambur from Saibaba Colony for a match. After a point it became difficult. This is how the idea of setting up a turf came about,” he says. The 7200 sq ft turf took them two months to build. “I travelled across Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore to get ideas for it and started it in 2018,” he says. Now people use the turf for cricket, Frisbee, cross fit and football. STFU provides players if there are not enough people to make a football team. Yaseen also provides training in football, Muay Thai and mixed martial arts for children. Most of the bookings happen during weekends. “Our customers come here for fun. There are a few who come for fitness as well,” he says.

At 1277 A, Arunachalam Second Cross Street, Saibaba Temple ( Back Gate), MTP Road. @ ₹1200 an hour on a weekday and ₹1500 an hour on weekends. Call 09585333316 for details