People in Bargur hills demand regular jobs under MGNREGA

ERODE

16 July 2020 22:45 IST

Demanding jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), over 300 people in Bargur hills staged a demonstration in front of the Panchayat Office at Bargur on Thursday.

Led by B. J. Venkatachalam, secretary of Bargur Hills Block Committee, Communist Party of India and V.P. Gunasekaran, State Committee Member, CPI, members said over 2,000 people were given job cards in the hills.

But less than 100 people were given works under the scheme and were also paid meagre wages.

Advertising

Advertising

In the absence of other job opportunities in the hill area, people depended on the rural works to earn their livelihood.

But very few were given work for a few days in a year, they said.

Their demands include increasing the number of job days from 100 to 200, providing wage of ₹ 256 to each worker as fixed by the Central government, continuous works to people and also job cards to everyone who wanted work.

Compensation

“If jobs cannot be provided, workers should be given compensation as per law,” they said. They also wanted wages disbursed at their work place or at the workers residence.

Later, officials from Anthiyur Block Development office, panchayat office and the police held talks with the protesters.

They assured the people to look into their demands after which the protest was withdrawn.