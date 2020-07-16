People in Bargur hills demand regular jobs under MGNREGA

Demanding jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), over 300 people in Bargur hills staged a demonstration in front of the Panchayat Office at Bargur on Thursday.
Led by B. J. Venkatachalam, secretary of Bargur Hills Block Committee, Communist Party of India and V.P. Gunasekaran, State Committee Member, CPI, members said over 2,000 people were given job cards in the hills.
But less than 100 people were given works under the scheme and were also paid meagre wages.
In the absence of other job opportunities in the hill area, people depended on the rural works to earn their livelihood.
But very few were given work for a few days in a year, they said.
Their demands include increasing the number of job days from 100 to 200, providing wage of ₹ 256 to each worker as fixed by the Central government, continuous works to people and also job cards to everyone who wanted work.
Compensation
“If jobs cannot be provided, workers should be given compensation as per law,” they said. They also wanted wages disbursed at their work place or at the workers residence.
Later, officials from Anthiyur Block Development office, panchayat office and the police held talks with the protesters.
They assured the people to look into their demands after which the protest was withdrawn.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath