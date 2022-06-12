People have not benefitted under DMK rule, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

‘The DMK is promoting dynasty politics’

AIADMK co-coordinator and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday charged that the people of Tamil Nadu had not benefitted in any way in the one year since DMK came to power. Accusing the State government of sleeping while many people were being ruined due to online gambling, he alleged that law and order had not been maintained properly.

Addressing the AIADMK cadre at Nilavarapatti after hoisting the party flag, he said the DMK did not keep its election promises of scrapping NEET, providing ₹1,000 monthly financial assistance to women family heads, increasing old-age pensions and waiving jewel loans in cooperative banks. He added that of the 45 lakh people, only 15 lakh got their jewellery loans waived.

The DMK government stopped welfare schemes brought by the AIADMK government, including free laptops and subsidies for two wheelers, he alleged.

Mr. Palaniswami stated, “When I was Chief Minister, I implemented a 7.5% reservation for government school students in medical admission. I am from an ordinary family so I could understand the people’s pain. But the current Chief Minister is working for his family. Only in the AIADMK, ordinary cadre can become Chief Minister. If I was in the DMK, it would not have been possible. The DMK is promoting dynasty politics.”

The AIADMK leader claimed that apart from Mr. Stalin, there were now three Chief Ministers — Mr. Stalin’s wife, son and son-in-law.