People have lost faith in Election Commission, says DMDK general secretary

The public have lost faith in the Election Commission, claimed Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary, Premalatha Vijayakant here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters after participating in various functions in Dharmapuri, the DMDK leader said the DMK government focused only on the elections and not on the next generation.

The DMDK boycotted the by-election for the first time. The Election Commission was also not functioning honestly. People had lost faith in the Election Commission and that is the reason for the low voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections in Chennai, she said.

The Bahujan Samaj Party State president Armstrong was murdered in Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s constituency of Kolathur. Over 65 people died in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. In May this year, the Tirunelveli district president of the Congress party and, last week, an AIADMK functionary in Salem were murdered. The law and order situation in Tamil Nadu has become a question mark.

A senior Minister of the DMK government said in the Assembly in the presence of the Chief Minister that people were moving to spurious liquor because the quality of the liquor sold at Tasmac outlets is not of good quality. The DMDK has demanded that all the Tasmac outlets should be sealed. Prevalence of drugs, including ganja, is rampant in Tamil Nadu. The Tasmac outlets should be closed and for the welfare of farmers, toddy shops should be opened, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.