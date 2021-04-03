People hail welfare schemes of AIADMK govt.: Vasan

Tamil Manila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan said here on Friday that people welcomed the welfare schemes of the AIADMK government and believed in the party’s election manifesto, whereas they were not ready to believe in the DMK’s manifesto.

The TMC leader told mediapersons that people benefited from the schemes implemented by the State government in the last 10 years, which did not happen during the DMK regime.

The State government had implemented various schemes for the welfare of the farmers, which others had not done in the past. “Mr. Palaniswami is the Chief Minister of the agrarian sector and hence farmers are supporting him”, he said.

Taking a dig at the DMK, Mr. Vasan said that the party gave false promises during the Parliamentary elections in 2019. “People have not forgotten it”, he said, adding that the DMK’s manifesto was like entering a river on a clay-horse.

Though the price of fuel and cooking gas was a concern for the people, he said price rise was only temporary and that the price of fuel had dropped in the past three days.

Later, Mr. Vasan campaigned for party candidate M. Yuvaraja, who is contesting in Erode (East) Assembly constituency, and for the AIADMK’s K.V. Ramalingam in Erode (West) Assembly constituency.