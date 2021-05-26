People from Coimbatore extend solidarity to ‘black day’ observance

Black flags were raised atop hundreds of houses across Coimbatore district on Wednesday as people extended solidarity to the call to observe it a 'black day' by farmers who are protesting against the three disputed agricultural laws.

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan put up a black flag in front of his house. He held a poster which said that the observance of black day marked the completion of six months of protest by farmers against the agricultural laws on Delhi borders and seven years of Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Black flag was also hoisted at the district committee office of the CPI (M) at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Coimbatore, extended support to the black day observance.

Black flags were put up at the houses in several villages of Aliyar and Anamalai regions of Coimbatore rural.

V.S. Paramasivam, president of the Tamil Nadu Tribal Association, Coimbatore district, said that many tribal settlements in and around Anamalai extended solidarity to the black day observance.

A poster by the CITU extending support to the black day observance made various demands to the Central Government including withdrawal of the three farm laws, allocation of ₹ 7,500 as COVID-19 relief fund to families of labourers who do not belong to any trade union for three months and provision of rights to public sector undertakings to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines.

A section of farmers’ associations in Coimbatore district also supported the black day observance.