People flock shops to buy groceries, other essentials in Coimbatore

23 May 2021

All city bus stands saw a good turnout of commuters

Lights at traffic signals in the city that until Saturday evening flickered amber returned to show red and green as residents came out in large numbers to shop for almost everything that they either wanted to purchase last week or thought they would need in the next week.

The people coming out and the shops remaining open followed a State government announcement on Saturday that allowed all shops to remain open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday ahead of a total lockdown for a week from Monday.

Right from morning, the city’s residents were everywhere as multi-brand retail shops, single brand retail shops, vegetable shops, grocery shops, bakeries, garment stores, sports goods shops, fancy stores, stationery shops, home furnishing shops, electrical goods shops, hardware shops and almost every other type of shop remained opened, a few right from 6 a.m.

Farmers’ markets (uzhavar sandhai) were also open.

On R.G. Street, Thomas Street, Edayar Street, Oppanakara Street, Raja Street, Big Bazaar Street all shops remained opened. In front of all grocery stores people waited in long queues for their turn to buy goods and in many of those shops customers failed to adhere to the physical distance norms.

The Coimbatore Corporation and Coimbatore City Police urging the people to maintain physical distance seemed to have had no effect as the shoppers were busy shopping.

On several streets in the busy shopping area and in other parts of the town as well, small-time traders set up makeshift shops on road margins, selling mostly vegetables and fruits.

As traders and shoppers returned to the busy shopping areas, there were traffic jams. Coimbatore City Police personnel had a tough time regulating vehicle movement.

On 100 Feet Road, Cross Cut Road and in Gandhipuram area almost all retail shops were open, including those selling mobile phone, electronic goods, home appliances, jewellery and garments.

Customers were seen outside shops selling computer peripherals like printer cartridge as well.

As the State government had permitted the State-run transport corporation and private bus companies to ply vehicles on Sunday, all city bus stands saw a good turnout of commuters who wanted to return home before the next lockdown.

There was heavy crowd in Gandhipuram bus stands as the transport corporation operated with only a depleted fleet, said a source. Commuters complained that they had were waiting for over an hour for bus to Salem, Erode and Sathyamangalam though they were told that there would be a service every half-an-hour.

On Dr. Nanjappa Road, all hardware and tools shops were open.