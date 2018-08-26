People encouraged to use alternative products for plastics

With the State Government banning use of plastics from January 1, 2019, an awareness campaign “Plastic pollution-free Tamil Nadu” was initiated here on Saturday in which people were encouraged to use alternative products for plastic materials.

At a function held at Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School at Karungalpalayam, Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan, Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani, and Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan inaugurated the campaign.

Mr. Karuppannan said that the public access the portal, http://www.plasticpollution freetn.org/ explained the single-use plastics or disposable plastics, including plastic carry bags, food wrapping, plastic plates, tea cups and plastic tumblers, that were banned completely.

Also, recycling of plastics was also explained, he added. The Minister called upon the stakeholders, including traders and the public to completely avoid the usage of plastics.

Earlier, a pledge on avoiding plastics was also taken on the occasion. The public were encouraged to use jute bags and banana leaves to help protect the environment. As many as 200 beneficiaries were provided free house site pattas on the occasion. The Corporation had put up a stall in which plastic items that should not be used and the alternative items that should be used were on display.