People confront Bhavani Sagar MLA

ERODE: Tension prevailed at Mangalapuram village in Sathyamangalam Panchayat Union on Tuesday when a group of people besieged Bhavani Sagar AIADMK MLA S. Eswaran and questioned him why he did not turn up in the last three years for solving the drinking water needs in the village.

The area in the Makkinangombai Panchayat comes under the Nilgiris Lok Sabha Constituency and AIADMK candidate M. Thiyagarajan along with Environment Minister K.C. Karuppannan and Mr. Eswaran were campaigning, seeking votes in an open vehicle.

Villagers, led by former AIADMK Panchayat Union president Subramaniyam, entered into altercation with Mr. Eswaran and Mr. Thiyagarajan attempted to pacify the people. Villagers said that when acute drinking water shortage prevailed, they met the MLA and asked him to take necessary steps to solve the issue. However, Mr. Eswaran did not take any steps and had come to seek votes, they alleged. As noisy scene prevailed, the MLA later entered the campaign vehicle and left to the neighbouring village.

