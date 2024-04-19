People complain lack of adequate bus services from Coimbatore to other districts on poll day

April 19, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Singanallur bus stand in Coimbatore city witnessed heavy crowd on April 19, 2024, (Friday) morning, as people from other districts wanted to go to their home town to cast votes.

Kanmani, whose husband works in Coimbatore, said at about 8.30 a.m. that she has been waiting for three hours for a bus to Madurai. “When we reached the bus stand, there was just one bus. There are many private buses outside and they charge a minimum of ₹500 a person.”

Many like Kanmani, who were finding it difficult to get a bus, staged a protest for sometime in front of the bus stand.

Ramya, who works at the Coimbatore court, was waiting to take a bus to Theni. “This is my first vote to elect an MP. There is no TNSTC bus to Theni. The private bus operators are asking ₹500,” she said, expressing doubt if she would be able to cast her vote.

How is it that the private operators, especially those having mini buses, know that there are no buses ?, asked another person.

Velumani, who is working as a security in Coimbatore, said as there were no buses at Sulur, he came to Coimbatore. But there were no buses for Tiruchi at Singanallur too.

An official of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation in Coimbatore said the drivers and conductors were given one hour time to cast their vote and report to work. Hence, there was a slight delay in the morning services.

The TNSTC operated 200 additional services to Salem sector on April 17 and 18, and 400 additional services towards Tiruchi, Theni and Madurai. The demand continued to be high till 2 p.m. on Friday, the official said.

