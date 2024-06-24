People brewing and selling illicit liquor should be killed in encounters, says K.C. Karuppannan

Former AIADMK Minister and Bhavani MLA K.C. Karuppannan has said that people involved in brewing and selling illicit liquor should be killed in encounters to deter others.

Speaking during the party’s demonstration on Monday, condemning the State government over the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi, he mentioned that Kallakurichi MLA M. Senthilkumar of the AIADMK had in March 2023 attempted to move a calling attention motion in the Assembly regarding the prevalence of illicit liquor in his constituency. “But, the motion was not taken up for discussion,” he said, adding, “If swift action had been taken then, this incident could have been prevented now.”

He accused the DMK of failing to act at that time to avoid giving credit to the AIADMK. “Even when the issue was brought to the Superintendent of Police, no action was taken, and instead, the MLA was threatened,” he claimed.

The former Minister stated that many cases had been registered against individuals for brewing and selling illicit liquor. To ensure law and order in the State, he argued, they should be dealt with in encounters.

