People asked to celebrate noiseless, pollution-free Deepavali

The Erode district administration has urged people to celebrate noiseless and pollution-free Deepavali, and to burst firecrackers only at the permitted time, 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., on the day.

A release said that the Supreme Court in its order in 2018 had instructed manufacturers to make green crackers using raw materials that would reduce emission levels. The court had also stressed on encouraging community fire-cracking at a particular period of time.

To protect the environment, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has been creating awareness among the public through schools, colleges, eco clubs and National Green Corps with the support of various departments. The release asked people not to burst high-decibel firecrackers, and not to burst firecrackers near hospitals, schools and religious places. The release appealed to people to celebrate the festival of light in an eco-friendly manner.