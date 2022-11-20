People are happy with PDS, says Minister for Cooperation

November 20, 2022 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - COIMBATORE

People are satisfied with Tamil Nadu’s Public Distribution System (PDS) under the Cooperative Department, Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy said here on Saturday.

On the recent comments made by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on his assessment of the “unsatisfactory performance” of the Department, he said, “People are not complaining, they are satisfied. Tamil Nadu tops the country in the distribution of essentials through PDS outlets. There were 2,13,000 card-holders; now the number is 2,23,000, according to a recent survey. PDS workers distributed the ₹4,000-worth COVID-19 pandemic assistance to 99.99% of the eligible card-holders. Ration shops had not operated so efficiently in the 10 years [of AIADMK rule] as they did in the last one-and-a-half years [of DMK rule]. There is no lack of communication, but [there is] only execution [of work]. Co-operative society must become a united, peaceful people’s movement.”

The Minister said, “Next month, 6,500 workers will be recruited to fill vacancies in societies across the State. We will open more PDS shops in hilly regions such as the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal. Even if there are only 10 houses in the hamlet, shops will be set up.”

He added that all renovated and newly built shops would be given a uniform look to help people identify them easily. All shops would have sanitary facilities for women.

Tamil Nadu would soon launch a pilot scheme — an iris scanning system — across all PDS outlets, following complaints of delayed fingerprint detection by biometric scanners in many shops.

The Aadhaar-linked iris-based identification technology has been undergoing trials at Nadukuppam in Chennai and Maruvathur in Ariyalur district since October 17, an official told The Hindu.