People advised to stay indoors from noon to 3 p.m.

March 25, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - ERODE

With temperatures likely to soar in the coming days, the district administration has asked people to stay indoors from 12 noon to 3 p.m. and consume adequate water throughout the day.

As temperatures across the district continued to range between 35 and 39 degrees Celsius over the last month and is expected to go up to 44 degrees Celsius in the coming days, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara asked people to protect themselves from the scorching sun and heat weaves.

In a release, the Collector advised people not to venture out in the afternoon unless necessary and not to carry out activities that make them tired. The release also suggested people to consume Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), buttermilk, lassi and lemon juice at home to prevent dehydration, and for people to wear cotton clothing, caps and carry water bottles and an umbrella while leaving their house. “If they experience tiredness or feel unwell due to heat, they should immediately approach the nearest government hospital or primary health centre,” he added.

The release cautioned people against letting children alone in cars as intense heat could affect them. They should also be given enough fluids, it stressed. He asked farmers to ensure that cattle are tied only under the shades and to also give them enough water throughout the day. Since fire accidents could occur, people living on the top floors or huts should keep themselves away from electric lines. Also, it is necessary to keep expensive items and important documents safe, he said.

