People advised to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi at home

‘Permission to immerse idols only for individuals’

The district administration has asked people to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi at home.

A release issued at the end of a meeting Collector G.S. Sameeran held with senior police officers and his subordinate officers said that following instruction from the State Government and given the COVID-19 situation, the administration would not permit installation of Vinayaka statues or celebration in public places.

As the ban on celebration covered taking idols in procession and immersing them in water bodies, the administration has advised people to celebrate the festival at home. The administration would permit celebration at home and then immersing idols in nearby water bodies. This permission to immerse idols was only for individuals and not organisations, the release clarified and added that members of the public could place Vinayaka idols near temples.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department would make arrangements for collecting and immersing those idols.

The permission to individuals was subject to COVID-19 safety protocol in force, the release said and asked people to wear mask and maintain physical distancing while shopping before the festival.