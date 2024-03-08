People advised to alert police on suspicious movements of strangers in Krishnagiri

March 08, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The district police have warned the public of criminal action if they indulge in assaulting North Indian guest workers, misled by rumours spread through whatsapp messages.

This week witnessed assaults on five migrant workers in Semmadamuthur, Kurijipalli and Thalapalli here. The police have since then arrested and remanded eight persons and booked cases against unspecified number of persons. Identifications through videos circulated on social media will lead to more arrests, says a police source.

In its wake, Collector K.M. Sarayu has urged the public to refrain from violence. Any complaints may be directed to the district administration on its toll free number 1077. Further, the district police have advised the public to alert the police on 100 or alternatively on 949818214; or on 9498101090 if they came across suspicious movement of strangers in their villages.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.