Pensioners stage sit-in protest in Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau
September 20, 2022 20:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Tamil Nadu Pensioners’ Association staging a sit-in protest in Krishnagiri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Tamil Nadu Government All Department Pensioners Association staged a sit in protest here pressing for charter of demands on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

They demanded fulfillment of electoral promise of hike in pension by 10% for pensioners above 70 years of age; demanded that the union government reintroduce the senior citizens railway benefits that was suspended during the pandemic. The protesters demanded clearance of dearness allowance arrears pending over six months. Among the other demands included the release of expert committee’s recommendations, suspension of the new pension scheme and reversal to the old pension scheme.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The protesters also demanded minimum assured pension of ₹7,850 for anganwadi workers, forest watchers, panchayat writers and other staff. A demand was also made to stop the practice of suspensions as disciplinary proceedings on the day of retirement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app