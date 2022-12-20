Pensioners stage demonstrations in support of 10-point charter of demands in districts

December 20, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department All Pensioners’ Association staging a demonstration in Krishnagiri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The Tamil Nadu Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department All Pensioners’ Association staged a demonstration near the Collectorate in support of their 10-point charter of demands.

They urged the government to set a time frame for taking action on pending disciplinary actions, discontinue the practice of suspending employees on the last day of their employment, hold pensioners’ grievance meetings at regular intervals, provide monetary benefits as per court orders for employees who refused retirement, and provide pensions for employees who joined the service after 2003 and retired.

A demonstration was also held in Namakkal and Krishnagiri districts. .

