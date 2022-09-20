Pensioners in Erode seek settlement of DA

The Hindu Bureau
September 20, 2022 18:02 IST

Members of the Tamil Nadu All Government Departments Pensioners’ Association staging a demonstration in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Members of the Tamil Nadu All Government Departments Pensioners’ Association have urged the State government to settle their dearness allowance that was pending from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022. The staged a demonstration on the Tahsildar office premises here on Tuesday.

Members also wanted the government to implement the old pension scheme and increase pension by 10% for pensioners who had crossed 70 years that was assured in the election manifesto. They also wanted the minimum pension to be fixed at ₹ 7,850 and urged the Central government to provide concessions for rail travel for senior citizens. They also wanted temporary suspension of employees on the day of retirement.

