Pensioners’ grievances redress meet at Krishnagiri Collectorate on November 15

A grievance redressal meeting for pensioners will be held on November 15 at the Krishnagiri Collectorate. According to a press release from the district administration, pensioners should submit their grievances petitions by October 31.
October 25, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST
