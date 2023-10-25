Pensioners’ grievances redress meet at Krishnagiri Collectorate on November 15

October 25, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

A grievance redressal meeting for pensioners will be held on November 15 at the Krishnagiri Collectorate. According to a press release from the district administration, pensioners should submit their grievances petitions by October 31.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.