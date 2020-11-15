Pensioners can now get life certificate at doorstep

Pensioners who need to submit digital life certificate can now avail of the service offered by the Department of Post to do so at their doorstep.

According to a press release from the Department, pensioners should submit their life certificate every year by visiting the treasury in November. The government has come out with Jeevan Pramaan scheme so that pensioners can submit the digital certificate. This facility is offered by the Department too. Pensioners should provide details such as Aadhaar, mobile phone number, and pension account number and register their finger print and the life certificate will be submitted digitally. They need to pay ₹70 for the service. If they are unable to contact the postman, the pensioners can approach the nearest post office. They can submit online too by logging on to http://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/ppouser/login