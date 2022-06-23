Pensioners asked to appear for annual interviews in Krishnagiri
The administration has called upon pensioners to appear for annual interviews on any of the days between July and September here based on their convenience. According to an administration release, pensioners may appear for interviews during any of the government working days between 10 a.m and 2 p.m.
