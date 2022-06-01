Pension handed over to beneficiaries under ‘Prayaas’ scheme

The regional office of the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) distributed pension payment order to 24 beneficiaries under ‘Prayaas’ scheme here on Tuesday.

The scheme is part of an initiative to release the pensions on the day of superannuation of an employee..

According to a press release, Vaibhav Singh, Regional P.F. Commissioner -II, presided over the function.

R.Jayasankar, General Manager, Coimbatore District Central Cooperative Bank and Albert Raj, Assistant P.F. Commissioner (Pension) distributed the pension payment orders to the beneficiaries. . EPFO also celebrated the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the iconic week, to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

