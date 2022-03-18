Pension adalat on March 25

The regional-level Pension Adalat of Western Region, Coimbatore, for the half-year ending December 31, 2021 will be conducted at 12 noon on March 25 through video conferencing.

A release from Senior Superintendent of Posts, Erode Division, said that pensioners can send their grievances through post or email to the Accounts Officer (Budget), Office of the Post Master General, Western Region, Coimbatore - 641002 superscribing the cover as “Pension Adalat”.

The email can be sent to bgt.coimbatore@indiapost.gov.in mentioning the subject as “Pension Adalat”. Pensioners may represent only the grievances which could not be settled at divisional level along with the reply given by the divisional heads, the release added. Cases involving purely legal points like succession cannot be taken up in adalat, the release added.