Coimbatore

Pension adalat on March 25 in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE Department of Posts will conduct regional level pension adalat on March 25.

A press release said due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be personal hearing of grievances from pensioners. They can send the grievance by post or email to Accounts Officer (Budget), Office of the Postmaster General, Coimbatore - 641002 or to bgt.coimbatore@indiapost.gov.in


