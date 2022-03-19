Pension adalat on March 25 in Coimbatore
COIMBATORE Department of Posts will conduct regional level pension adalat on March 25.
A press release said due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be personal hearing of grievances from pensioners. They can send the grievance by post or email to Accounts Officer (Budget), Office of the Postmaster General, Coimbatore - 641002 or to bgt.coimbatore@indiapost.gov.in
