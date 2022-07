July 04, 2022 17:21 IST

The Department of Post will conduct a divisional level pension adalat on July 18 at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Post offices, Coimbatore division at 11 a.m. Pensioners who have grievances can approach the adalat. They may also send their grievances by post on or before July 13 to Sr.Superintendent of Post Offices, Coimbatore Division, Coimbatore 641 001.